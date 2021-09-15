Almeria council announces improved green spaces

ALMERIA council has announced it is improving green spaces in the city.

The council has said that it will spend nearly €55,000 to improve green spaces in Almeria.

In ‘Plan Botania’, the council is going to carry out works to three areas, on Calle Rosales, Calle Jornaleros with Calle Granja and the entrance to the town centre.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This plan will involve revegetation of spaces with plants.

The Mayor of Almeria, Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco, said: “With these interventions we not only offer quality supply, but also beautify the space, making it a friendlier place.”

During a visit to Loma Cabrera, the mayor listened to everything that the residents have told him, and he thanked them for, “the affection with which they have received him.”

He added: “All the people of Almeria must have the same services, regardless of the neighborhood in which they reside.”

The mayor also spoke about the importance of actions being carried out in Almeria to improve the city.

The news comes after the council awarded the medal to the police for their work protecting residents of Almeria.

The Mayor of Almeria awarded the medal to the National Police at a ceremony at the Municipal Auditorium.

The local National Police Commissioner accepted the medal on behalf of all National Police.

The award was granted at a council meeting on March 31 for the work of the National Police in protecting local citizens in Almeria.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.