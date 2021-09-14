Vaccination progress triggers job optimism in Spain as over 50 per cent of managers make plans to expand their workforce this year.

The hospitality sector in Spain was the hardest hit during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but now they have the greatest hope of hiring workers during 2021.

In Spain economic recovery is predicted for 2021 and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to rise by up to 6.8 per cent this year. The excellent progress of the vaccination programme in Spain has so far seen over 74 per cent of the population vaccinated. Both these factors have boosted hiring expectations among managers.

“It is excellent news that Spanish employers expect to expand their teams by 32%, or even 58% in some sectors, before the end of the year,” said Country Manager of ManpowerGroup Spain, Francisco Ribeiro.

“However, we cannot overlook two realities associated with this figure: firstly, that the construction, catering and manufacturing industries are reversing in the fourth quarter a trend of job destruction seen in the last four quarters of the study. And, secondly, that optimism has yet to be transformed into real employment opportunities for professionals. We cannot forget that 6 out of 10 employers report difficulties in finding the talent they need”.

In other Spanish vaccination news, Judge authorises mother to vaccinate her children against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic against their father’s wishes.

This is one of the first rulings which has been handed down in Spain regarding children being vaccinated when divorced parents disagree over the course of action to be taken.

The 51st Court of First Instance of Barcelona has ruled in favour of a mother who wanted her two teenage children to be vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic. Her ex-husband did not want the children to be vaccinated with any of the vaccines that are available at the moment. He also wanted them to miss out on any diagnostic tests for Covid carried out by their school.

