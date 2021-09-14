New ‘Covid toolbox’ to be announced in UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “dead set” on avoiding another lockdown as he prepares a toolbox of plans to get the UK through Covid in autumn and winter.

Johnson will announce the plans today at Downing Street and will inform the nation on how to learn to live with the virus.

The PM said: “The pandemic is far from over, but thanks to our phenomenal vaccine programme, new treatments and testing we are able to live with the virus without significant restrictions on our freedoms.

“I will set out a clear plan for the autumn and winter, when the virus has a natural advantage, to protect the gains we have made.”

Government insiders said that Johnson’s plans were aimed at preventing another lockdown.

One said: “This is the new normal. We need to learn to live with Covid.

“The vaccines are a wall of defence. The autumn and the winter do offer some uncertainty, but the Prime Minister is dead set against another lockdown.”

Johnson is expected to confirm that plans for the vaccine passport and the traffic light system will be scrapped. Also, that PCR tests will no longer be needed for travellers that are fully vaccinated.

There will also be a huge advertising campaign in an attempt to avoid a winter lockdown.

The ‘toolbox’ could give guidance like keeping windows open and having adequate ventilation in workplaces.

The UK Government is not currently recommending that people work from home and ministers are leaving it up to employers to make the decision, this is not likely to change today unless figures increase further.

The Government will also set out its plans for booster vaccinations, with the most vulnerable people being vaccinated first and the over-50s will be offered a top-up Pfizer jab at least six months after they received their second dose, it has been suggested.

Face masks are not forced by law but are currently “expected and recommended” in places that are crowded such as public transport, this is not expected to change today unless cases increase.

No 10 admitted: “The winter months will bring renewed challenges.

“Covid will circulate alongside flu and other respiratory viruses and the threat of a new variant remains.

“It is difficult to predict with certainty how these will interact and what pressure they may place on the NHS.”

