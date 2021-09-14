Tragedy as man drowns at an Alicante beach.

Tragedy has struck as a 38-year-old man has sadly drowned near the Postiguet beach in Spain’s Alicante.

Sadly, the incident took place on Monday, September 13, at around 14.45 hours. The emergency services were alerted to the fact that an unconscious man had been pulled from the sea at the Postiguet beach.

Emergency services quickly dispatched both a SAMU ambulance and a SVB to the scene of the incident. Lifeguards attended to the man and performed basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation while they waited for the emergency services to arrive.

As soon as the SAMU medical team arrived at the beach they took over the care of the man. They began performing advanced resuscitation manoeuvres along with other medical treatment. Sadly though the medics were unable to revive the man.

It is expected that an autopsy will be performed to reveal why the man drowned. No further details are known at this time.

In other Spanish vaccination news, Judge authorises mother to vaccinate her children against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic against their father’s wishes.

This is one of the first rulings which has been handed down in Spain regarding children being vaccinated when divorced parents disagree over the course of action to be taken.

The 51st Court of First Instance of Barcelona has ruled in favour of a mother who wanted her two teenage children to be vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic. Her ex-husband did not want the children to be vaccinated with any of the vaccines that are available at the moment. He also wanted them to miss out on any diagnostic tests for Covid carried out by their school.

