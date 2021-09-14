Three cruise ships expected to dock in Malaga port this week

Three cruise ships are expected to dock in Malaga port on Wednesday this week.

The port of Malaga will receive three passenger cruise ships tomorrow Wednesday, September 14, if there are no last-minute changes or delays due to weather conditions. This triage of welcome guests has not occurred since last December 3, 2019.

The presence of tourist ships was of course something very usual in the Malaga waters before the beginning of the pandemic but even with the threat of the health crisis, this arrival constitutes quite an event taking into account that the cruise activity in the Malaga docks only really recovered in June this year.

Coinciding these berths with the presentation of the 2nd International Congress of Cruise Tourism in Andalucia to be held in Malaga next October 21st and 22nd, the arrival of these three ships marks a very significant date; an outstanding milestone while waiting for the arrival of a further four cruise ships scheduled to dock on September 30th.

The port of Malaga is gradually recovering its cruise traffic, after resuming its activity again in June, with six ships docking in the port during the month of August, of which, three belong to the exclusive shipping company, Windstar Cruises.

The company, with extensive experience in Malaga, and with a high degree of loyalty to this destination, brought its luxurious five-masted sailboat, Wind Surf, to the port on August 12 and 20, a vessel that is the largest in the world in its category, capable of carrying 312 passengers

