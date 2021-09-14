The European Cricket Championship is taking place in Cartama now

THE European Cricket Championship is underway in Cartama, with 15 national teams competing, running until October 8



The Malaga province municipality of Cartama will host the European Cricket Championship from this Monday, September 13, through to October 8, in which a total of 400 players from 15 national teams of the Old Continent will compete.

The competition, which began this morning, Monday 13, with the match between Spain and Belgium, was attended by Jose Maria Arrabal, the Secretary-General for Sport, who pointed out the importance that “an international event of these characteristics be held in Andalucia”.

He continued, “In the Andalucian Government, we are clear that the combination of tourism and sport is very beneficial, and this great sporting event – a sport that is experiencing very rapid growth in our country – is going to generate an important economic return for Cartama, and the province of Malaga, taking into account the high participation that is expected among athletes, technicians, and organization personnel”.

“In addition, competitions of this level give meaning to the designation of Andalucia as a European Sports Region in 2021. We want our land to be a preferred destination for the celebration of sporting events and in this we are dedicating many efforts, to make Andalucia a mirror where to look at national and international level”, stressed Arrabal.

The European Cricket Championship will be held at the Cartama Cricket Oval, comprising three weeks of group stage competition, and one week for the finals. Entrance to the venue will be free, and it will be broadcast on television worldwide in the Nordic countries, Germany, Canada, USA, India, South Africa, Australia, etc.

Spain is in Group A with Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden, and Belgium, who they faced in the opening match of the competition, with victory going to the Belgian team. Group B is made up of the Netherlands, Austria, Romania, Portugal, and Hungary; and Group C includes England, Italy, Germany, Finland, and the Czech Republic.

Cartama will also host the European Cricket League in March 2022, in which national champion clubs from 30 countries will meet during seven weeks of cricket matches, with the opportunity to be crowned European champions. Both events will have around 50 million daily viewers, with 10 hours of television broadcast daily, with direct retransmission and worldwide television coverage.

The concept of European Cricket was born in 2018 with the idea of ​​developing cricket throughout Europe, with it being the fastest growing sport in the world, including 30 associated national federations, with 6,000 clubs, and thousands of players, having held more than 70 events in 25 countries since June 2019.

The day was also attended by Maria De Nova, the general director of Sports Promotion, Healthy Habits and Sports Fabric, Maria De Nova as reported by eldesmarque.com.

