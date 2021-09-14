THE Adana dog charity in Estepona needs your immediate help to replace so much that was lost in the fire.

The terrible fire that swept across the Sierra Bermeja caused untold damage to a huge swathe of land and sadly claimed the life of a dedicated firefighter.

Residents in the path of the fire were told to evacuate but imagine the incredible stress and logistical nightmare when you are an animal charity and have more than 100 dogs in your care which have to be removed and then found temporary accommodation!

This was what was achieved by ADANA the Estepona based animal charity and after putting out a call for assistance on social media, they were quickly able to find volunteers to help with the evacuation and the fostering of the animals.

Just a few weeks ago, as if guided by an external hand, those involved with the charity decided to create a firebreak around the main facility and it is thanks to that and the diligence of firefighters that the central building remained untouched.

Sadly however, as ADANA reports, all of their fences and gates are damaged and the large out building in which they kept the majority of their supplies has been burnt to the ground.

This means that they have lost the generator, spare batteries, medical supplies, pumps and much more have gone.

Also destroyed are all of the dog’s winter bedding as well as feeding and water bowls which were outside will have to be replaced and even the main water supply to the mountain has been wiped out so there is a huge amount of devastation which will cost a considerable to put right.

Every last item has to be replaced so that the dogs can continue to enjoy a safe life and look for permanent homes in the future and the volunteers who ensured that not a single animal was left behind should be proud of what they managed to achieve.

In the mean-time however, ADANA needs funds to allow it to get back up and running so it can do what it does best by looking after abandoned dogs.

If you can help, visit www.adana.es and click on the donate button.

Thank you for reading 'The Adana dog charity in Estepona needs your immediate help'