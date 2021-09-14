Ronaldo scores again but Man United lose in Switzerland

CRISTIANO RONALDO scored once again but it was not enough to help Manchester United as they lose to Young Boys in Switzerland



Young Boys welcomed what had looked like a recently-transformed Manchester United to their Wankdorf stadium in Bern, Switzerland this afternoon, Tuesday, September 14, only for the wheels to slightly come off right at the start of the Red Devils’ European campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo set yet another impressive record as he became the player to make the joint all-time number of appearances in the Champions League, on his 177th outing, and opened the scoring in the 13th minute as he tucked a pass from Bruno Fernandes through the legs of the Swiss keeper, David von Ballmoos, for 1-0, his 135th goal in European competition.

Everything was going smoothly until a rash challenge on Christopher Martins by Aaron Wan-Bissaka on 35 minutes, saw him earn a straight red card.

Cameroon striker, Moumi Ngamaleu levelled the scores after 66 minutes, which led to Diogo Dalot replacing Jadon Sancho, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked to balance the team again, and then replacing Donny van de Beek with Raphael Varane, changing to five across the back.

An incredibly awful mistake by substitute Jesse Lingard in the 94th minute handed the Swiss team the match on a plate, as he half-heartedly attempted to play the ball back to David DeGea, only for Jordan Siebatcheu to be lurking, and he gladly placed the ball into the net to give Young Boys the three points.

Now United have to face Villarreal next, on September 29, in a repeat of last season’s Europa League final, and hope that they can get back on track again.

