Queen’s lucky streak with the horses continues. So far this year her prize money has reached more than £460,000.

The Queen’s horse, Fresh Fancy, raced to victory at Kempton Park on Monday night. The stunning victory bought her Majesty’s wins to 30 this flat racing season. This means it is her most successful racing season in many years.

So for this flat racing season the Queen has had a staggering 30 wins. The season traditionally runs from March to the beginning of winter and is closed with the November meeting at Doncaster.

The Queen now will have plenty of opportunities to up her score and beat her personal record though. If you include the Queen’s wins in the jumps, her current total is 32 wins.

The Queen’s last streak was in 2019 when she came in with 29 wins. So far this year the Queen has won a staggering £460,000 and is currently beating what was her best ever racing year. Her best year was in 1988.

In another recent Royal news, Meghan and Harry’s bombshell TV interview with Oprah loses at Emmys. The award went instead to Stanley Tucci.

Many people have been surprised by the Emmys, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview lost out at the award ceremony. Many people had expected the show to win the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category award but Stanley Tucci and his series on Italian cuisine won out in the end.

According to CBS in the first three days after its release the Oprah interview was seen by over 49 million people.

