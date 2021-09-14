‘Pigeon-mad’ woman spends £4,000 a year on treating her rescue pigeons

‘Pigeon-mad’ woman spends £4,000 a year on dressing and treating her rescue pigeons. Many people splash out on their pets and buy them outfits, but this tends to be for those who have pet pooches.

One pigeon owner though has gone to the extreme and aims to give her rescue pigeons a life of luxury. They even have their own wardrobe full of outfits to ensure that they look stylish at all times.

23-year-old Meggy Johnson came to the rescue of Sky and Moose after they had sadly been abandoned when they were only tiny. Meggy hand reared them around the clock and now they are truly tame.

Meggy commented on Sky and Moose’s luxury lifestyle and said: “They have their own converted bedroom which is their space and they have all their little perches, toys and wardrobe. They live the life of luxury,”

“They are fashionistas and have their own wardrobe with about 17 outfits – each one costs between £25 and £30. They do look super cool but the outfits are also really practical because they catch their poo and help keep the house clean.”

Meggy spends a considerable sum on her pets but it could be even more than she thinks. Meggy said: “I spend between £300 and £400 on them a month but if I looked through my bank account I would probably shock myself, it could be more,”

“We also celebrate their birthdays and ‘gotcha days’ of when they were rescued and I spoil them as you would any family member with lots of presents.”

