BREAKING NEWS: One dead and four injured in Cartama car accident

A CAR accident in Cartama has left one person dead and four injured.

The incident, which took place at around 12 pm on Tuesday, September 14 at kilometre 1 of the A-355 in Cartama, has left several people injured in the car accident.

According to reports, the car accident was caused by the collision of a lorry with several cars on the road, leaving one person needing to be airlifted to hospital.

Emergency workers are reportedly still at the accident on the road to Coin with several people trapped in their vehicles, while the Coin to Rio Grande road has been cut off to traffic while rescuers work to tackle the accident.

Two of the injured, a 44-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, have been taken to the Virgen de la Victoria Hospital. They are being treated for fractures, injuries and various bruises and are pending evolution in the Emergency Department. The two less severely affected are reportedly being treated at Valle del Guadalhorce Hospital.

The investigation suggests that the lorry involved in the accident derailed, leaving the road and colliding with several cars.

