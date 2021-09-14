New centre for training and employment in Nerja

The municipal agreement to the modified Basic Project of the Centre for Training and Employment in Nerja has been announced.

The Governing Board, at the initiative of the Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo and the Councillors for Urban Planning and European Resources, Nieves Atencia and Maria del Carmen Lopez, has provided the municipal agreement to the modified Basic Project of the Centre for Training and Employment.

The plans have been constructed by the architect Miguel Angel Som, and it will be built on Avenida de la Constitucion.

“We are taking a new step in the processing of this important project that will allow us to finish the building, which is located in the neighbourhood of the Los Poetas neighbourhood, to turn it into new and modern public equipment for training and employment that will serve our neighbours, especially so that young people can access the labour market”, explained the Councilor for Urban Planning.

“In a few weeks the architect will present the Execution Project to us, which will be subject to final approval, which will make it possible to draw up the specifications and continue with the bidding for the works”, she continued.

This project is part of the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy of Nerja (EDUSI), with a budget of €1,920,000, which will be 80 per cent co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), and the rest, €384,000, with municipal funds.

