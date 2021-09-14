Nerja mayor announces the Municipal Housing Rehabilitation Programme.

The mayor of Nerja has announced the launch of the V Municipal Housing Rehabilitation Programme after its approval by the Governing Board.

“This programme has a budget that reaches €145,000, and will allow grants of up to €9,000.”

Applications may be submitted at the Entry Registry or at the Electronic Office during a period of 15 calendar days from the day following the publication in the Official Gazette of the Province.

“It is an important programme that will allow families from Nerja and from Mareña with limited economic resources to reform their homes to replace toilets, showers, renovate flooring or tiling, fix dampness, remove architectural barriers to improve accessibility, undertake the installation of water supplies, gas or electricity, and carry out exterior and interior carpentry work, among others”, highlighted the councillor.

Regarding the subsidy, he has detailed that “it will be 75 per cent of the budget for the work, which may not exceed €12,000. The Council subsidises up to €9,000 and the beneficiary will contribute 25 per cent”.

The Consistory also subsidises the Urban Inspection rate and the Tax on Constructions, Installations and Works (ICIO), which will be free for the beneficiaries.

Armijo concluded by underlining that “this is the fifth program carried out under the Popular Party governments, the third consecutive since the beginning of the mandate, and the second by virtue of the commitment made in the Municipal Shock Plan in the face of the coronavirus crisis”.

