Nerja Exhibition to commemorate the residents of Las Protegidas.

Among the events scheduled to commemorate the Veladilla de San Miguel, coinciding this year with the 60th Anniversary of the construction of the Barriada de las Protegidas, Nerja Council and the Association of Neighbours have organised a photographic exhibition under the title ‘The Protected, its people and its traditions. Part I’, which can be visited in the Sala Mercado until September 24.

The exhibition can be visited Monday to Saturday from 11am to 1pm and from 6pm to 9pm.

The exhibition was opened yesterday, September 13, by the youth mayor, Eva Garcia, the councillor for Popular Traditions and Culture, Elena Galvez and Gema Laguna, and the president of the Neighbourhood Association, Jose Miguel Ortuño.

The exhibition includes a total of 200 photographs that show the life of the neighbourhood in these six decades of history of Las Protegidas, with photos taken by Antonio Som Cerezo and José Padial. Neighbours also gave in their photo albums to contribute their personal photographs.

The hall of the Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre also houses eighteen images that can be seen during its opening hours.

Nerja Town Council and the Neighbourhood Association of the Barriada de Las Protegidas invite residents of Nerja and visitors to come to the Sala Mercado and enjoy this exhibition that pays tribute to the residents of this popular neighbourhood in the municipality.

