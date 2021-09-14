Nerja animal charity appeal for fosterers

ANIMAL charity APAA Nerja has appealed for fosterers to help house the large numbers of abandoned dogs it has received this year.

The charity said it is looking for fosterers both to take in the puppies it receives as well to house older dogs who are currently staying in an animal residence paid for by the APAA Nerja.

Rebekah Kealy, who works with the charity, said: “Our kennels are bursting at the seams with dogs at the moment. We really need help from the local community.

“We have Zulu and Lucky, who older dogs who have recently been given up by their owner.”

Ms Keely said the dogs had, “spent their whole lives living in a warm comfy home and now stuck in a pen.”

She added that the charity would cover the costs of vet care and food, saying: “APAA will provide everything necessary to foster.”

Sue Kiff, Treasurer of APAA Nera, told the Euro Weekly News that the charity has been receiving large amounts of animals. She said: “We have had 10 dogs come in in one day, people keep bringing them in.”

She added: “There have been some awkward dogs this year, including an amputee, which have been very difficult to find fosterers for.”

Ms Kiff said that the charity would now like anyone who can give their time as a fosterer to get in contact. She said: “We are grateful for any time people can give us, whether its one week, two weeks, one month.”

The APAA Nerja is a registered animal rescue charity whose goal is to rescue and rehome abandoned dogs and cats in the Nerja area.

To foster or donate, or to get in touch with the charity, contact 643 406 591, or visit the APAA’s charity shop on Calle el Chaparil 7, Nerja.

