Mijas library users given free access to books

MIJAS Council has announced that library users will once again be able to access books freely.

The council said that Mijas library users will be able to pick books themselves again following health measures which saw staff forced to take out and put back books for users.

According to the council, those going to Mijas´s libraries will be able to handle the books as long as they use hand sanitiser.

Councillor for Libraries Natalia Martinez said: “We have been in a pandemic for more than a year where libraries have been affected by all anti-Covid measures. Until now, the library technicians were in charge of delivering to the users the books they wanted to take home, but from today these books can be handled with total freedom, as long as sanitiser gel is used before and after use.”

She said the changes had been made due to, “the low incidence that we have in our municipality and to demand and request of the users and users.”

These libraries will also reopen for their usual hours from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 8 pm for loans and and from 8 am to 8 pm on weekends on the Costa del Sol.

