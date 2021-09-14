Marbella set to host Ironman triathlon

MARBELLA Council has presented an Ironman triathlon which it will be hosting on Sunday, September 19.

The council said that 1,300 athletes will take part in the triathlon in Marbella.

The Mayor of Marbella, Angeles Muñoz, said that there will be representatives from more than 60 countries.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



She said: “Marbella once again shows the ability it has to organise top-level events, as well as the clear and determined commitment to a combination where it has been proven that the success of the sport leads to a very good economic return.”

She added: “Each participant comes to the town with two or three companions, which in general terms of impact, even in these pandemic conditions, can directly exceed more than €3 million.”

The mayor said: “The name of Marbella and the Ironman brand have been a great combination,” and said that both in terms of sports and economics, it will be an important milestone to celebrate this event international level.

The triathlon will take place from 8 am on the beach of Levante in Puerto Banus, and will have a segment of swimming of 1,900 metres, another of cycling of 90 kilometres, with a circuit that will cross neighboring municipalities, including Monda, another one for running on the Paseo Maritimo of Marbella, of 21 kilometres on the Costa del Sol.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.