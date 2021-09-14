Malaga’s Alejandro Davidovich wins the ‘Copa del Rey de Tenis’ in Huelva

ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH, the World-ranked No32 tennis star from Malaga has won Spain’s oldest tennis tournament, the Copa del Rey de Tenis in Huelva



Alejandro Davidovich, the 22-year-old world-ranked No32 from Malaga, won the 96th edition of the Copa del Rey de Tenis – Spain’s oldest tennis tournament – at the Recreativo de Huelva, conquering Feliciano Lopez in the final 7-6 (7-5) and 6-2, in one hour and 17 minutes of play, last Saturday, September 11.

After lifting the trophy, the Malaga player said that for him it had been “an incredible feeling to play with the public again after a whole year playing without you”, as he thanked the attendees and sponsors, as well as the Recreativo board of directors from Huelva de Tenis, “Whenever I come to Huelva they take good care of me, I am very comfortable and I hope to return because I enjoy here a lot”.

He joked with 39-year-old Feliciano, telling him that although he is “old”, he is still “there”, after “an incredible career”, and that he is “an example for Spanish tennis. Since I was little I have followed you, and it is an honour to play in the Copa del Rey against you”, he added.

Feliciano Lopez, congratulated the young winner, and all those who have made it possible for the oldest tournament in Spain to continue, which has “a lot of history and tradition”, while pointing out that “the best players in the world” have passed through the Huelva court, something that has “more merit in these times”.

“I hope to return”, he said, joking with Davidovich, telling him that he has learned something else in life, and encouraged him to continue growing, “You have many things to conquer, and I hope you give Spanish tennis a lot of joy”.

He also had special recognition for Javier Garcia Sintes, a former tennis player from Huelva with whom he shared the tennis stage in his youth, who is currently Recreativo’s sports director, following in the footsteps of his father, Jose Garcia Requena.

Federico Sanchez de la Campa, president of the Huelva club, added to that recognition, stressing that with the rest of the team they made “a dream possible”, and commented that he hopes the pandemic situation improves and that in the next edition the competition can be enjoyed with the stands “even more full” next year, as reported by malagahoy.es.

