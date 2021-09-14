Madrid emergency services save baby who was choking on plastic bottle top

MADRID emergency services saved the life of a 13-month-old baby who was choking on a plastic bottle top while trapped inside a lift with her parents

Madrid emergency services have saved the life of a thirteen-month-old baby girl who was suffocating with a plastic bottle top blocking her throat, while inside a lift, with both of her parents also trapped inside the lift with her, unable to escape and take their child to the hospital. 

Firefighters arrived just seven minutes after receiving the message from the couple who were stuck inside the lift, and after the crew had rescued the family from inside the lift, the medical teams of the Madrid health service, who had also been mobilised to the incident, took over and treated the baby girl. 

Maria Isabel Lopez, the SAMUR doctor in charge of the operation, assured in La Ventana that the minor was admitted to the 12 de Octubre hospital in Madrid with good signs of recovery, “The baby is fine, it has been a perfect combination of work. The chain of life works”, she assured. 

Lopez stressed, however, the importance of calling emergency services as soon as possible, “The faster they call us, the sooner we arrive. The obstruction of the airway produces a stop in the breathing, so you have to call as soon as possible. If they had gone to the hospital in their car, they could have found a traffic jam, and with the condition of the minor, his arrival would have been worse”, as reported by cadenaser.es.

