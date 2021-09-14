La Vila Joiosa decrees three days of mourning after gender violence incident

THE Town Council of La Vila Joiosa in Alicante province has decreed three days of mourning after the gender violence incident that shook the municipality



The Town Council of La Vila Joiosa today, Tuesday, September 14, declared its “most absolute condemnation and rejection” of the last sexist crime that occurred in the town, in which a 52-year-old man allegedly cut the throat of his 40-year-old wife and later threw himself from a bridge into the river bed.

As reported by the consistory in a statement, Andreu Verdu, the town’s mayor, has also decreed a period of three days of mourning, and called a concentration in the Plaza de la Generalitat to observe a minute of silence, adding, “We express our most absolute condemnation and rejection of this crime, as well as our sincere support and affection for the victim’s family environment”.

He also stressed that the Town Council has made available to the victim’s family, “all the municipal psychological, legal, health, protection, and reception resources that they require, in order to find the maximum possible well-being in such a difficult situation for the victim’s family environment”.