Companies compete over pedestrianisation of Cadiz

COMPANIES are competing for the €1.8 million works to carry out the largest pedestrianisation of Cadiz.

In total, seven companies are competing for the pedestrianisation works in Cadiz.

The plans to pedestrianise part of the centre of Cadiz are being jointly funded by the City Council and the Junta de Andalucia and officials at the Ministry of Development will now look at the proposals by each of the companies before awarding the contract.

The planned investment is €1.8 million, with the Junta de Andalucia contributing €1.2 million of the amount.

The works are expected to take around 10 months, and the council is putting together a traffic and urban mobility plan that will be in force during the work, including allowing access to garages and for emergency vehicles.

The pedestrianisation plans also include the addition of further green space, a fountain and more trees, and follow the previous pedestrianisation of the city´s Plaza de la Catedral and Plaza de San Juan de Dios.

Head of Cadiz´s Department of Urbanism and Urban Mobility, Martin Vila, said the council will turn the plans, “into our forerunner of our sustainable city model, which will place Cadiz on the same level as the European cities which have been working on these designs for years.”

Minister of Development, Marifran Carazo, said it, “is much more than a pedestrianisation, it is the recovery of a space that will provide new opportunities to sectors such as hospitality and trade.”

The plans to increase pedestrian spaces in the city will also allow easier access to the port of Cadiz.

