Three people have been killed after a car smashed into a sheltered housing block in Notting Hill, London.

Three people have died this morning after a vehicle smashed into a sheltered accommodation block in Notting Hill, bursting alight into flames.

“Firefighters were called to reports a car had collided with a sheltered accommodation block. The vehicle was alight when crews arrived. Crews tackled the fire and led nine people to safety from the block via an internal staircase,” said a London Fire Brigade spokesman.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Nine people were rescued by firefighters following the horror crash in Great Western Road at 4.50 am on Tuesday, September 14. Emergency services rushed to the scene and found the vehicle alight on their arrival.

Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the blaze, however, three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said there were not believed to be any other injuries and at this stage and no other vehicles were believed to have been involved.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to come forward following the incident.

This is a breaking news story, please check later for updates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.