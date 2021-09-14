Boris Johnson’s mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl dies aged 79

BORIS JOHNSON’S mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl has died in London, aged 79

Boris Johnson’s mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, has reportedly died today, Monday, September 13, in a hospital in London, aged 79, and according to The Telegraph, she is believed to have passed away ‘suddenly and peacefully’.

Mrs Johnson Wahl – born Charlotte Fawcett – was the daughter of Sir James Fawcett, the barrister who in the 1970s was president of the European Commission for Human Rights from 1972 to 1981, and who was knighted in 1984.

She pursued further education at Oxford University, studying English, but her education was temporarily put on hold when she met Stanley Johnson and the pair went travelling to America, returning to Britain, and marrying in 1963.

When the new Mrs Johnson Wahl returned to her education and completed her degree, she became the first-ever undergraduate attending college to be already married, where she was awarded a second-class honours degree.

Becoming a professional painter, Mrs Johnson Wahl painted primarily portraits, but was also adept at painting a variety of subjects, and in 2015, at the Mall Galleries in London, her work was displayed in an exhibition, while two of her paintings are in the collection of the Bethlem Museum of the Mind, and another two are in the collections of Oxford University colleges, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

