Amanda Holden reveals she can’t feel anything in the side of her face a shocking two years after having her wisdom teeth removed.

Speaking to the Mirror, Amanda Holden has revealed how she cannot feel anything on the left side of her bottom lip and jaw. ‘I can’t feel anything!’ said Amanda. ‘I can’t feel a thing from here to here.’

The numbness came after having all four of her wisdom teeth removed. According to the NHS after having a wisdom tooth extracted it is normal to have pain and mild bruising, but this should only last for around two weeks. The NHS does though list complications such as swelling, nerve injuries and bleeding.

It seems that Amanda’s condition is rare, and is only expected to occur to one in 200 patients.

Speaking of the numbness Amanda said: ‘The numbness is on the side with the tooth that flipped out really easily. I’ve had scans of it and they showed that the nerve wasn’t damaged, so they think the feeling may return. But it has been over 18 months now, so I’m not sure it will to be honest. It’s bizarre but you get used to it,’

‘I have TMJ. I don’t even know what it stands for, but it’s something to do with your jaw and I’ve got it.

‘Most people who have it grind their teeth, but I don’t. Instead I have a habit of doing a thing which means I unconsciously tense a muscle in my neck and it causes me headaches at least once a week.”

Amanda added: ‘It’s become like breathing and blinking – it is a reflex and I do it automatically, without even thinking about it. I even do it when I’m having a massage.’

TMJ can often be a sign of stress.

