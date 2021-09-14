Almeria the first city in Spain to provide electric cars to hotel guests

ALMERIA has become the first city in Spain to provide electric cars to hotel guests, with an initiative in collaboration with the ‘MINI eTourism Experience’



Almeria City Council, through the Almeria Tourist Municipal Company (EMAT), and the company ‘Tourist eMovilidad’, have signed a collaboration agreement to promote sustainable tourism with routes in electric cars through the ‘MINI eTourism Experience’ project.

Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco, the mayor of Almeria, sealed the alliance with Alexandre Batista, the representative of the company, at the municipal Alboran Golf course in El Toyo, where they held a ceremony to celebrate this launch, during which, Patricia Bautista from Avenida Hotel, Ana Milan from Barcelo Cabo de Gata, and Pedro Valadez from Gabo de Gata Jardin were also present.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is an innovative initiative that aims to enhance the capital’s tourist attractions through sustainable mobility, and to facilitate this, electric charging points have been provided at the Barcelo Cabo de Gata, Cabo de Gata Jardin, and Avenida hotels, each of which will have two MINI Cooper SE vehicles that can be used by their guests.

In addition, the cars incorporate an App displaying the main tourist attractions in Almeria, so that they have a detailed guide to can get to know the city, including information about the best attractions, suggestions for visits, and gastronomic recommendations.

Fernandez-Pacheco assured that “we are the first city in Spain to offer this experience, a courageous initiative that combines sustainable mobility, heritage tourism, and gastronomy”, adding, “we have to be close to the businessmen who step forward and make Almeria great with an idea that will benefit us all”.

Alexandre Batista explained that ‘MINI eTourism Experience’ “will allow us to get to know the city a little more, our dream is to embrace visitors, and take them to every point of Almeria. It is a unique project in the world and for us, it is a pride to see it being born here”.

With this project, Almeria becomes the first city at the national level to promote this experience, with some of the advantages of electric cars being their energy efficiency, their absence of emissions, cheaper maintenance, and ease of driving, among others.

‘MINI eTourism Experience’ aims to create employment, and be an incentive for economic activity, especially in this context of recovery, with one of the main purposes of the project being the improvement of the competitiveness of tourist establishments in the capital, a reported by diariodealmeria.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.