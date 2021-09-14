50 artists exhibit at art route

THE Frigiliana Art Route is back for a fifth year with more than 50 artists exhibiting.

The art route, which will take place from October 1 to 3 from 11 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm, will see artists from 15 different nationalities take part.

The event will take place across 29 locations across Frigiliana and include workshops including Paperart with Mar Mel in English and Spanish on October 1 and 2 from 11 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 5pm, and Plein Air painting with Alejandro Carpintero in English and Spanish on October 2 from 4 pm to 7 pm and on October 3 from 11 am to 2 pm.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A film, ´Colores al Opio, La Prostituta y el Pintor,´by artista Alejandro Carpintero, Will also be shown on October 1 and 2 at 8.30 pm

The art route was organised by Maribel Martin and Brendon Taylor together with Frigiliana council and is now in its fifth year in the town.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit the AmArte Studio Gallery at Calle Hernando el Darra.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.