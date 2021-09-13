Travel companies take charge over global warming

AS companies across the world begin to reopen, Euro Weekly News readers have said that they think travel companies should also do more to reduce global warming.

Of the readers who replied to the EWN on the issue, 100 per cent said they thought travel companies should be doing more on global warming.

One reader, Brian Rae, said: “the sea and rainforests… are crucial to life.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Earlier this year, on Earth Day, companies including Insight Vacations signed up to an environmental pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, and to source 50 per cent of power from renewable sources by 2025.

Meanwhile, travel company Hopper also announced it will donate tree-planting funds for every booking it receives, planting up to four trees for every booking.

The company said it plans to plant around six million trees around the world this year.

The issue of global warming has gained more attention in recent years with companies, including many travel businesses, across the world setting out their plans to reduce their impact on the environment.

Governments around the world have also been legislating to reduce global warming and improve the environment.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.