Traffic lights for problem crossing

TRAFFIC lights will be installed at the Torrevieja pedestrian crossing where two people lost their lives in August.

Traffic and Public Safety councillor, Federico Alarcon, confirmed to the Spanish media that the decision was made in response to the outcry in the San Roque neighbourhood where the accident occurred.

Another person was run over by a hit-and-run driver at the same crossing in Avenida Desiderio Rodriguez the day after the two Madrid tourists were killed.

Traffic lights were the only way to prevent further accidents, the San Roque residents insisted, especially as the August tragedy was not the first, they pointed out.

A pedestrian was killed at the same crossing in 2014 and although residents petitioned for traffic lights at the time, no further steps have been taken until now.