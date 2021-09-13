Torrevieja to host fairs

THE Torrevieja U3A has announced it will be holding two fairs to raise money for charity and to introduce new members to the organisation.

The U3A is inviting anyone interested in meeting new people and learning about the organisation and joining to come to fairs, with the first at the Los Angeles Bar and Restaurant in Torrevieja on September 24 at 11 am to see what the Torrevieja U3A has to offer its members.

The annual Groups Fair will be open to everybody, including non-members, to visit. You can meet and have a friendly chat with some of the many group leaders that will be in attendance. You will be able to find out all about what the Torrevieja U3A have to offer members.

The Torrevieja U3A will also be holding a Crafts Fair on November 10 at the Los Angeles Bar and Restaurant in Torrevieja from 11 am to 3 pm. This will be open to everybody to visit or to rent a table to show off and sell your wares. The cost is a one-off payment of €5 per table. All proceeds from the hiring costs will be donated to the Torrevieja Stroke Association. For fuller details on times, and renting, please contact [email protected]

Both of the above events are open to everybody regardless of whether you are a U3A member or not, so why not come along.

For more information about the U3A, visit www.torreviejau3a.org and read about what they are and what they are doing for their membership. In addition you will be able to read all about some of the forthcoming events that are being organised.

