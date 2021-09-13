Stars out at the Marbella International Film Festival

The Euro Weekly News was on hand this evening as the 16th Marbella International Film Festival made a triumphant return at the H10 Hotel in Marbella.

Sponsoring the event, alongside Nero Premium Vodka, the whole EWN team was out in force for all the glitz and glamour the festival is famous for.

Following four days of screenings, tonight the Marbella International Film Festival held its awards gala, honouring the hard work and talent of some of the industry’s brightest stars.

Guests and stars were dressed to impress, talking to the EWN about their films before entertainment hosted by Nero Premium Vodka, including dancers, dazzled attendees.

Singer, Peet Rothwell, performed before EWN CEO Michel Eusden took to the stage to thank Nero Premium Vodka for sponsoring the event, as well as to thank Marbella International Film Festival organiser Mack Chachbeh for his achievement in organising the spectacular event during a pandemic.

Mack Chachbeh also took to the stage to thank everyone for taking part and for the sponsors for making the event happen.

Host Giles Walker introduced presenters for awards for 2020 and 2021.

The winners were:

Best Actor:

Terry Stone – Rise of the Footsoldier

Best Actress:

Estefania Villaespesa – Dark Light

Best Director:

Jun Hoskulds – TwoTwo

Best Short:

Causa Ermitana

Best Story:

Holiday At Any Cost

Best Film:

Rise of the Footsoldier

The evening was closed with a speech by EWN CEO Michel Eusden for presenting the final award for Best Film, which was Rise of the Footsoldier:Origin. The film was written, shot and edited during the first, second and third lockdown and went straight to the top 10 in the UK box office.

The evening ended with teams of photographers capturing photos of the happy winners in an event that may not have been possible without the hard work of organisers, sponsors and the community of Marbella.