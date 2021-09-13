SOCIAL SECURITY is warning the public of a scam that involves an email offering you a money refund



The General Treasury of Social Security has taken to its official Twitter account again today, Monday, September 13, to warn people not to download any application, or click on any links or attachments included in SMS messages purporting to have been sent by them.

This problem with cybercriminals has, unfortunately, become more prevalent since a lot of businesses moved online, with Social Security in recent months expanding the services that the public can access online, many of which only require the user to identify themselves by an SMS message.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This of course then gives cybercriminals extra opportunities to try and scam people by pretending to be sending SMS messages or emails from the official entity, which is how they ultimately gather your sensitive information.

According to Social Security, this latest attempt to scam the public involves a message informing people that they are owed a reimbursement of €945.76, “Our invoice management system detects that you are entitled to receive this payment. To accept quick payments online, click on the following link … etc”, which people are being urged to ignore, in order to avoid being scammed.

Incibe, the National Cybersecurity Institute offers a series of tips on how to avoid the most popular scams, including not opening emails sent from unknown users or that you have not requested; Check the links before clicking, even if they are from known contacts; and keep your operating system and antivirus up to date. In the case of antivirus, check that it is active.

They also point out the importance of periodically performing backups of information in your computer, “Save them in a different location, and verify that they are done correctly, and that you know how to recover them. In this way, in the event of being affected by a security incident, we will be able to recover the activity of our company in an agile way”, as reported by diariosur.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.