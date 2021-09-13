Segura rivermouth cleared

THE Confederación Hidrografica del Segura (CHS) is spending €537,8790 on upkeep of the mouth of the River Segura in Guardamar.

This involves ensuring that the old riverbed near the mouth of the Segura in Guardamar is clear of debris and able to drain floodwater in the event of torrential rain and flooding.

The former riverbed is now a canal that collects excess irrigation water from agricultural land and has two sluice gates that connect it to the river itself.

These are normally kept closed, explained Mario Urrea, the CHS’s president, but are opened during “extraordinary” weather conditions, he said.

Thanks to investment on the part of the CHS, this section of the river will be able to play its part in preventing floods at the Segura rivermouth, as its capacity for draining surface water has greatly improved since the September 2019 storms, Urrea said.

Between August 2020 and August 2021 the CHS has also cleared the floating barrier at the Segura rivermouth on 11 occasion, eliminating plastics, glass and other rubbish brought downstream from agricultural areas.