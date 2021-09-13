Sajid Javid confirms Covid passports SCRAPPED for nightclubs and events

SAJID JAVID has confirmed to the BBC that the proposed idea of having to show Covid passports to enter nightclubs and events has been SCRAPPED



Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, confirmed to the BBC on Sunday, September 12, that the proposed plan of introducing Covid jab passports will not be going ahead, as he said, “I am pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports”, adding that he instinctively does not like the idea of people having to show passports to do basic things.

Although he said the idea of the passport was being scrapped, he did drop that the option would be “kept in reserve”, and that he believed the Government had been quite right to look into the possibility, with Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, also hinting only last Friday, September 10 that Covid passports could well be brought in.

Sunday’s confirmation comes only a few days after Mr Javid had said that he was refusing to rule out the implementation of the Covid passes, while also denying that there would be another firebreak lockdown in October.

It is now expected that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a press conference to announce and confirm what the Health Secretary told the BBC, which would certainly help to quell the fury among around 50 Conservative MP’s who had voiced their intention of voting against any use of Covid passports for entry into establishments if it went to a vote in the Commons.

The deputy head of the Covid Research Group, Steve Baker had pointed out that he felt it was increasingly plain that the only intention of bringing in the Covid passport was to force young people into getting vaccinated, while Mark harper, the rebel leader, added his thought that any type of passport would be, “pointless, damaging, and discriminatory”.

An announcement by Mr Johnson is also on the cards regarding his contingency plans in the ongoing battle against coronavirus as winter looms, to learn what he has in mind in the case of another wave of the virus.

Earlier on Sunday, the Health Secretary also confirmed to ‘Trevor Phillips On Sunday‘ that he wants to scrap the PCR tests as soon as possible for all British travellers who are already double-jabbed, saying that he had already asked for the travel testing rules to be done away with altogether.

He told the television presenter, “I’m not going to make that decision right now. But I’ve already asked the officials that the moment we can, let’s get rid of these kinds of intrusions. The cost that generates for families, particularly families just trying to go out and holiday, you know we shouldn’t be keeping anything like that in place for a second longer than is absolutely necessary”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

