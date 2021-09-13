Richard Madeley reveals furious wife Judy blanked him for two days

Richard Madeley reveals furious wife Judy Finnigan blanked him for two days after he forgot to pack her clothes for their summer holiday in France.

This is not a blunder that most men would want to make, but Richard revealed on Good Morning Britain that he had managed to forget Judy’s clothes even though she had left him clear instructions.

Richard was hosting Good Morning Britain along with Susanna Reid, when Susanna asked him how his summer had gone.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Richard told an amusing story of how he had forgotten his wife’s clothes and the desperate scramble that followed afterwards to get her specially chosen clothes sent over to her. Richard even had to hand over a credit card to help make things up with wife Judy.

Richard said: “It didn’t get off to the best of starts. Judy and I drove to France and I was responsible for packing the car, and Judy said to me the morning we left, ‘there are two lots of clothes on hangers in the spare room, pack them both’.

“We get to France and Judy say ‘where’s that jacket I wanted to change into? Where’s that skirt?’ I’d left half of her clothes in London. She’d bought them specially.

“I think I’d been in less trouble if I’d had an affair. Anyway thank god for Fed-Ex.”

Luckily though Richard and Judy’s kids managed to gather the clothes together and get them couriered over to France.

“She basically didn’t speak to me for the first two days,” added Richard.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.