Rescue operation shocked as woman lost at sea makes it to shore under her own steam

A rescue operation has been shocked after a woman who had been lost at sea managed to make it to shore under her own steam.

A 40-year-old woman made it to shore this weekend after she fell into the sea while spending the day on a sailboat trip. The woman had been with a group of people including her son, but she had gone missing at sea. Amazingly she managed to make it safely to shore after she managed to swim to yacht club in Alicante, located next to Albufereta.

This event occurred at around 19.50 hours on Sunday, September 12. Emergency services were alerted that the woman had fallen into the water and was missing at sea, according to the Department of security.

The sailboat’s captain did not know when the woman had fallen into the sea as nobody realised until her son pointed out that she was missing. The boat had four women, one man and five children aboard. The disappearance was noticed near Cala Palmera.

A rescue operation was soon set up by the town hall and involved around 30 police officers along with specialised personnel from the fire brigade. A rescue boat was also launched along with drones and a rescue helicopter.

According to Europa Press the search carried on for over an hour “along the entire cape as far as Albufereta, as well as along the San Juan beach and the rest of the coast of the capital. Finally, at around 21.10 hours, the searchers received the alert that the 40-year-old woman, who turned out to be a sportswoman, had managed to swim to Alicante’s Nautico Costa Blanca, near the Albuferera.”

