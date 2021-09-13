News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Only option DEMOLITION began on Rafal’s Sindicato Agricola building that was handed over to the town hall at the beginning of this year. Built in 1927, it was in such bad condition that the Public Works department has decided to raze the building and replace it with a car park.

Hate crimes HATE crimes dropped nationwide from 1,706 offences in 2019 to 1,401 in 2020, a fall that was not noticeable in Alicante province where they increased by 30 per cent. Police here handled 37 hate crimes last year, an average of three cases a month, leading to 11 arrests.

Mild tremor A 2 MAGNITUDE earth tremor was registered last Sunday off Santa Pola, the area’s fourth since September 1. The section of coast between the Vega Baja and Alicante City has seen 22 of the 56 Alicante province earthquakes that Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) has registered this year.

Long run LOS MONTESINOS town hall is organising the first edition of the Montesinos Endurance race, which will be run on October 30. The three categories will last six, 12 or 24 hours with participants running over a circular course of 1.5 kilometres in the Avenida de Riegos de Levante.

Student digs ELCHE’S mayor Carlos Martinez handed over the keys of the municipally-owned Altabix building to the rector of Miguel Hernandez University for conversion into a hall of residence. The building has been ceded for an initial period of 12 years, with the option of extending this to 75 years.

Bug alert THE Asaja agricultural union announced that the plague of cotonet (mealybugs) which has attacked citrus fruit trees and is affecting crops in the provinces of Valencia and Castellon has now been detected in the Vega Baja. This could easily spread unless storage crates are thoroughly disinfected, Asaja warned.