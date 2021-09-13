Navarra lorry driver on drugs caught watching porn while driving

A LORRY DRIVER stopped by police in the Navarra municipality of Bera tested positive for three types of drugs and was found to be watching porn while driving



Foral Police in the province of Navarra this weekend reported pulling over a lorry driver who was found to be driving under the influence of drugs, and in addition, was watching pornography at the wheel of his vehicle.

As reported in their official Twitter account, the force revealed that the driver was first detected on the N121A road, as it passed through the municipality of Bera, and according to the officers, he was travelling with a trailer unit, and after being subjected to a drugs test, he gave a positive result for three different types of drugs: cannabis, amphetamines, and methamphetamines, as can be seen in images posted online by the force.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



What surprised the officers most was when they inspected the driver’s cab and found his mobile phone in a cradle on the dashboard with pornographic content still playing, meaning he had clearly been watching it whilst driving.

His vehicle was subsequently immobilised by the Provincial Police officers, who later took to Twitter to say, “Good morning to everyone except this driver”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.