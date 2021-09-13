Moderna vaccine proved effective than Pfizer and Janssen in preventing hospitalisations

Moderna’s vaccine has been proved to be more effective than Pfizer and Janssen in preventing hospitalisations.

People who are not vaccinated against covid-19 are eleven times more likely than those who are to die from the disease, according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As Spain continues with the vaccination campaign, and supplies of the Astra/Zeneca vaccine are depleted, this new study will the government decide which one is best to purchase in light of the new variants.

A second CDC study also indicates that Moderna’s vaccine is slightly more effective in preventing hospitalisations than the other two licensed in the United States: Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson ( Janssen).

The first of the studies was based on the analysis of more than 600,000 cases of covid-19 in the United States between April and mid-July, announced the director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, during a press conference of the team against the pandemic of the White House.

“Those who were not vaccinated were about four and a half times more likely to contract COVID-19, more than ten times more likely to be hospitalized and eleven times more likely to die from the disease,” Walensky explained.

As for the second study, on the effectiveness of each vaccine brand in preventing hospitalisations, it was based on the analysis of some 32,000 patients seen in hospitals, clinics and emergency departments of the country in nine US states. between June and early August.

Patients who had received the complete Moderna vaccine regimen were found to be 95% protected against hospitalization due to covid-19, while in the case of those vaccinated with Pfizer that percentage was 80% and in Johnson & Johnson’s. Johnson, 60%.

This conclusion is similar to that reached in August by another study by the Mayo Clinic health system, which has not yet been reviewed by other professionals but according to which Moderna’s vaccine was more effective in preventing infections of the variant- the delta version of covid-19.

