Microsoft chooses Spain for new Artificial Intelligence research centre

Microsoft chooses Barcelona in Spain for new Artificial Intelligence research centre.

The multinational giant Microsoft have announced that they are set to open a logistics hub in Barcelona. The hub will focus on the research and development of Artificial Intelligence models, and it will be the first of its kind in Spain.

The hub will initially house 30 people but it is expected that over the next few years the number of staff will grow to over 100 employees.

The Barcelona hub is expected to be one of eight research centres across the world that will be home to a Web Experiences Team. The web experiences team will focus “on the development of advanced user experiences based on the use of Artificial Intelligence and deep learning technologies”, according to Microsoft.

The hub will be led by Microsoft’s Search & AI team, which is headed by Microsoft’s corporate vice president in the United States, Jordi Ribas.

Ribas commented on the new hub and said: “I am convinced that setting up this hub in Spain will add a lot of value to Microsoft’s proposition worldwide.”

In other Spanish news, specialists warn of the dangers of toxic forest fire smoke due to the Sierra Bermeja blaze.

Experts have warned that smoke from forest fires can have negative health effects. The smoke which forest fires produce contains fine particles which are produced as organic materials and wood is burned. The smoke also contains gases too.

The head of the Pneumology Service at Hospital Quironsalud Marbella, Dr Jose Maria Ignacio Garcia has warned of the health risks that this can cause. He said: “These microscopic particles pose a health threat because they can cause problems when they reach the eyes and respiratory system. In the case of people with chronic heart and lung diseases, their diagnoses can be aggravated.”

