Medical emergency shuts Manchester Airport for an hour and leaves flights circling.

Flights had to be diverted on Sunday evening from Manchester airport as a passenger emergency caused the airport to close for around an hour. A passenger became ill at the airport terminal and required help from airfield firefighters. They had to be diverted until paramedics could arrive from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).

According to reports planes were left circling for around an hour after the passenger emergency. The airport had to temporarily shut for arrivals, and passengers took to Twitter to say that queues in the airport were building quickly.

One person who said that they were at the airport at the time of the emergency commented on Twitter that: “Currently in 1000+ person queue to get through border control… No updates and no staff around?”

The airport said: ” At around 9pm on Sunday evening, a passenger in Terminal One suffered a medical emergency and was attended to by on-duty airfield fire officers, who provided urgent assistance until the incident was handed over to the North West Ambulance Service.

“As a result of these officers being diverted from their regular duties, our airfield was closed for approximately 40 minutes on safety grounds.

“We understand that as a result, two inbound aircraft were temporarily diverted to other airports, before arriving in Manchester later on Sunday evening.

“We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience caused.”

