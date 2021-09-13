Marathon winner disqualified for wearing the wrong shoes at Vienna Marathon.

Many runners put on a stunning performance on Sunday, September 12, for the Vienna Marathon, but one unlucky runner came in first before later being disqualified.

Ethiopia’s Derara Hurisa was disqualified after the race as he had worn “the wrong shoes”.

Hurisa is only 24 years old and made it across the finish line 3 seconds faster than the next placed runner. After the event though he was disqualified after it was uncovered that the soles on his shoes were one centimetre thicker than the maximum permitted for the race.

The maximum thickness allowed was a staggering four centimetres and organisers said that he had registered for the event with a different pair of shoes, which met the race rules. It appears the runner had switched back to his training shoes before running in the race.

Johannes Langer, race coordinator said: “I can’t say at the moment why he didn’t run in the shoes that were specified in the form.”

After the disqualification Kenya’s Leonard Langat who originally came in second was bumped up to 1st place and declared the winner. He finished with a time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, 25 seconds.

The top three were completed by Ethiopia’s Betesfa Getahun and Kenya’s Edwin Kosgei.

