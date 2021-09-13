Malaga resident arrested for allegedly stabbing a neighbour three times

According to a statement from Malaga National Police, officers have arrested a 20-year-old man of Nigerian nationality as allegedly responsible for a crime of injuries, after he reportedly attacked a neighbour with whom, some time ago, he had problems, and with whom a trial is pending.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, September 9, when the detainee allegedly attacked his victim in the doorway of her home as she was leaving, allegedly stabbing her three times, once in her right arm, and twice in the shoulder, with the attacker immediately fleeing the scene on foot.

Heading straight to the Northern District Police Station – which was nearby – to ask for help, the victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she was treated for the injuries caused during the attack

In a raid carried out by the police in the area after the attack, the alleged suspect of the attack was found at his home some hours after the stabbing had occurred, and according to the police investigators, the aggressor carried out his actions because he had been motivated by a pending trial with the victim, which is over previous disagreements they had, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

