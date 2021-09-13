Home News Madrid lifts the restrictions on closing times for hotels and nightlife from...

Madrid lifts the restrictions on closing times for hotels and nightlife from September 20

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Madrid lifts the restrictions on closing times for hotels and nightlife from September 20
Madrid lifts the restrictions on closing times for hotels and nightlife from September 20. image: Twitter

Spain’s capital Madrid is lifting the ban on closing times for hotels and nightlife from September 20.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has announced that as of Monday, September 20, the limited capacity in cinemas and theatres will also end.

The president of the Community said she will put an end to the time restrictions due to Covid-19 that affected the hospitality and nightlife sectors in the region, the number of diners on terraces will also go up from 8 to 10 people.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Ayuso also announced that as of next Monday, there will be no cap on capacity in cinemas and theatres. The president stressed that her intention is to “continue advancing” in new measures to relax restrictions “if the situation continues to improve,” in reference to decline infections and a lower incidence rate.

“I would like to announce that as of September 20 in the Community of Madrid there will be time freedom for the hotel industry and nightlife. Also, there will be no capacity restrictions in cinemas and theatre, and we will expand the number of diners in the terraces “, she announced from Milan (Italy) where she had been awarded the ‘The Flame of Freedom’ award from The Bruno Leoni Institute.

Read more:


The fifth wave of the pandemic continues to decline according to data from the Community of Madrid, with 108 new cases of Covid-19, of which 90 were reported in the last 24 hours, along with 12 deaths.

The vaccination campaign also continues apace after the third additional dose began to be administered last week to severely immunosuppressed people.

 


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow us on Instagram @euroweeklynews




LOGO-EUROWEEKLY

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone. +34 951 38 61 61 [email protected]

Contact us: [email protected]

© 2018 EWN Media Group. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved.