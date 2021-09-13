In a post Brexit world, British students pin hopes on Turing Scheme instead of Erasmus

Now the dust has somewhat settled after Brexit, various changes are becoming apparent. One of these that impacts students is the end of the Erasmus project and the ushering in of the Turing Scheme. But what’s it all about and will it be an advantage or disadvantage to the UK’s 2.4 million students?

What was Erasmus?

Launched in 1987, Erasmus is an EU-wide student exchange program that has seen more than 3.3 million students travel throughout the bloc. Some 4000 universities across 31 countries are taking part in the project. The idea behind the program is to give students the chance to do an internship, study, experience different cultures, and learn new languages. It also gave students the chance to gain important skills to help them with their studies, particularly in subjects like international relations and politics. Participation in Erasmus can also hold weight on postgraduate application forms, job applications, and CVs.

Why did it end?

Erasmus as a program continues in the EU,but following Brexit, the UK no longer takes part. The UK had the chance to continue with the Erasmus program following their exit from the EU, but they turned it down. Instead, they have focussed on a new scheme to replace it.

What are the benefits of the new scheme?

The impact of this new program, the Turing Scheme will be vast. British students will have the opportunity to travel further afield than Europe, while their chosen universities can send their students to the UK in turn. Opportunities for experiencing real cultural differences and immersing themselves in new and vastly different cultures will be significant on both sides.

There will be chances for British students to learn new languages, including non-European ones. Many students from all over the world will likely look for online tutors and courses where they can learn English if they are coming to the UK, or other world languages if they are going further afield. After all, English remains the main language for business, so a tutor will be able to provide guidance regardless of location. This global approach will enrich students’ learning capacity and open up a world of possibilities for them in the future. It’s well known that young people pick up languages far faster than adults, meaning they will have a good head start when learning the local lingo.

What’s the Turing Scheme?

Named after British mathematician Alan Turing, the Turing Scheme will enable more than 35,000 students to travel, study, and work internationally. The scheme will offer funding to help students pay for placements and exchanges in a range of countries. Universities or colleges can apply for grants on behalf of students and to cover other costs. If the entity is awarded funding, they can then invite their students to apply.

It differs from Erasmus in that students can be placed anywhere in the world, not just in Europe. Students will get a similar amount of money that varies depending on where they are going and for how long. Money can also be provided for those coming from low-income families, to help pay for travel, visas, and other expenses.

The Turing Scheme is launching this academic year and excitement is growing. Travelling to new places, meeting new people, and experiencing new cultures are valuable experiences for students and young adults. This scheme will hopefully inspire and educate a new generation in the ways of the world, helping them to apply what they learn in their future professional life.

