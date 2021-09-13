Husband of £5.5m lottery winner pleads guilty to attempted murder

Husband of £5.5m lottery winner pleads guilty to trying to murder her at their family home.

The husband of a lottery winner who scooped a whopping £5.5 million in prize money has pleaded guilty to trying to murder her at their family home. Stephen Gibbs, 45, had initially denied attempting to kill Emma Brown, 49, to police.

Today, Monday, September 13, he was due to stand trial for attempted murder but he changed his plea to guilty at Cardiff Crown Court, according to a report from Wales Online.

Acting on behalf of Gibbs, Solicitor-Advocate Derrick Gooden, asked the court for sentencing to be adjourned.

“You have now pleaded guilty to the offence of attempted murder, a serious offence. I ask for a pre-sentence report and I am told there’s a psychiatric report. You face a lengthy prison sentence, you must be aware of that,” said Judge Richard Twomlow, as he addressed the defendant.

Gibbs was taken into custody on remand to appear for sentencing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court in Wales on October 8.

According to the police report, Gibbs wife, Ms Brown, 49, was discovered with injuries to her face, stomach and arms at the property in Barry, South Wales, at around 10 pm on January 30.

Friends and neighbours said they saw her being carried on a stretcher into an ambulance after the incident.

“The place was swarming with cops and paramedics. I counted 14 vehicles outside the property – and all hell was breaking loose,” said one resident.

“Emma is a really popular girl and has lots of friends. She has been a barmaid in plenty of pubs and is a very friendly person, she is a normal, outgoing, everyday sort of human,” added one of Ms Brown’s friends.

The couple do not have any children together and have been together since 2009, it is reported. It is also known that they purchased the lakeside house in Barry three years ago after Ms Brown won the life-changing jackpot- she opted not to have her win publicised.

