Green and sustainable

PILAR DE LA HORADADA has three charging stations for electric vehicles in front of the Polideportivo sports ground.

With two rapid charging points and a semi-rapid double station, four cars can charge simultaneously with certified green energy, 24 hours a day, pointed out Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez.

“This project is the result of an agreement between the town hall and Iberdrola to fight climate change and encourage sustainability,” the mayor said as he visited the charging stations accompanied by Belen Sanchez and Pedro Miguel Moya, respective councillors for Tourism and the Environment.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Iberdrola supplied the equipment and installed the charging stations, Perez explained, while the town hall provided the land .

“We chose this location as it has a considerable traffic each day and there is room for more charging stations if needed in the future,” he said.