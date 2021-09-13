Green and sustainable

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Green and sustainable
: CHARGE IT: Pilar’s mayor and councillors visit the new stations Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

PILAR DE LA HORADADA has three charging stations for electric vehicles in front of the Polideportivo sports ground.

With two rapid charging points and a semi-rapid double station, four cars can charge simultaneously with certified green energy, 24 hours a day, pointed out Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez.

“This project is the result of an agreement between the town hall and Iberdrola to fight climate change and encourage sustainability,” the mayor said as he visited the charging stations accompanied by Belen Sanchez and Pedro Miguel Moya, respective councillors for Tourism and the Environment.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Iberdrola supplied the equipment and installed the charging stations, Perez explained, while the town hall provided the land .

“We chose this location as it has a considerable traffic each day and there is room for more charging stations if needed in the future,” he said.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here