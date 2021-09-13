Granada man investigated for allegedly leaving two dogs to die of hunger and thirst

A GRANADA man is under investigation by Seprona after it was discovered he had left his two dogs to die without any food or water



Guardia Civil officers from the Service for the Protection of Nature (Seprona) unit of Granada, are reported to be investigating a 36-year-old man who has numerous police records, suspected of being the perpetrator of a crime against flora, fauna, and domestic animals, after he was found to have left his two dogs to die of hunger and thirst in the municipality of Vegas del Genil.

According to a statement released by the force, Seprona had been alerted to the situation by the Local Police of the town, who informed them of the existence of two dogs that had possibly been abandoned at a home in that town.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



When the Seprona officers inspected the house they discovered a dead crossbreed dog and a Belgian Malinois Shepherd dog in very poor condition, without any food or water available, after the owner had allegedly left the dogs abandoned when he vacated the property.

In another incident, a 20-year-old man is under investigation as the alleged perpetrator of a crime related to flora and fauna, for hunting big game in a private hunting ground, using an artificial light installed in his vehicle, and without any authorisation from the landowner.

A Seprona patrol snared the unsuspecting young poacher as he was leaving the Jorquera and Las Lanzas hunting preserve, in the municipality of Puebla de Don Fadrique, after having shot a fallow deer from his off-road vehicle with the help of a powerful halogen spotlight, and a long-range flashlight.

During questioning, the owner of the weapon and the vehicle confessed to the officers that he had been the one who shot the animal from the passenger seat, with the help of a spotlight and a flashlight, and when asked for the relevant documentation, the young man admitted that he did not have authorisation from the owner of the game preserve to hunt any kind of game, as reported by malagahoy.es.