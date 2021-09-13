Clandestine waste storage site

UNOFFICIAL DUMP: Police and Guardia Civil inspect Crevillent industrial units Photo credit: GVA.es

FOUR warehouses on a Crevillent industrial estate have been used to store toxic waste.

Policia Nacional officers attached to the Generalitat initially homed in on the site after detecting unusual comings and goings at a warehouse with no known industrial activity.

Assisted by officers from Seprona, the Guardia Civil’s environmental protection unit, they searched four warehouses and found they were irregularly storing waste from other industries.

The units covering an area of 17,000 square metres contained asbestos-heavy fibrocement, discarded tyres and bales of used clothes. There were also drums of used oil and lubricants as well as dyes, paint, paint thinners and glue used for textile and footwear manufacturing.

Many of the drums and containers were damaged or broken with their contents seeping all over the floor, creating a fire risk as well as an environmental hazard, a police communique revealed.


