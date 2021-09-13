Royal Navy on alert as Russian spy ship spotted in English Channel

The Royal Navy has been put on alert as a Russian spy ship was spotted sailing through the English Channel.

The Russian spy ship, the Yantar, has been spotted in the English Channel, according to tracking data, in a development which further underlines the way in which the Russian Prime Minister, Vladimir Putin, continues to relentlessly probe Britain’s sea and air defences.

Posting on the CovertShores website, defence analyst H I Sutton said: “Controversial Russian ‘research vessel’ Yantar has entered the English Channel heading northbound. It is currently south of the Lizard.”

“The ship has turned on its AIS (automated Information System) so it is currently visible on AIS aggregators such as MarineTraffic.com.

“Yantar is known for operating near undersea infrastructure including internet cables. “It was recently seen near internet cables off Ireland, but has been difficult to keep track of with Open Source Intelligence (OSINT),” he added.

August 13, 2021: Russian Navy Enters English Channel

“Today, a detachment of ships and support vessels, headed by the large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov of the Northern Fleet, passed the Pas-de-Calais and continues to move southward in the English Channel,” read a statement from the Russian Navy.

The fleet consists of a Russian corvette military ship called “Gremyachchiy” that belongs to the Pacific Fleet, and a minesweeper vessel named “Vladimir Emelyanov” from the Black Sea Fleet.

The naval task force also includes the corvette Gremyashchiy of the Pacific Fleet and the minesweeper Vladimir Yemelyanov of the Black Sea Fleet. These warships participated in Russia’s Main Naval Parade in late July and joined a group of the Northern Fleet’s ships and support vessels in the North Sea on August 12.

