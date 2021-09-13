Andrew Neil QUITS GB News.

ANDREW NEIL has announced that he is retiring as chairman of GB News



Andrew Neil has announced today, Monday, September 13, that he has resigned from his position as chairman of GB News, and that he will also be stepping down as one of their presenters, as he really wants to cut back on the amount professional committments he takes on at this time of his career, but it also believed that in-house spats between its presenters speeded his departure, although he added that he will be staying on as a commentator, appearing twice a week.

There have been rumours recently that there is a divide in the camp, between employees who see themselves as traditional news journalists, and others who feel they are populist commentators, and the one half are allegedly not happy with the apparent direction the channel is taking is becoming more like Fox News in America,

In a statement, Andrew said, “I am sorry to go but I have concluded it’s time to reduce my commitments on a number of fronts. Over the summer I’ve had time to reflect on my extensive portfolio of interests and decided it was time to cut back. I wish GB News well in continuing to fulfil its founding promise and mission to reach audiences currently underserved by existing news broadcasters”.

While he also tweeted, “It’s official: I have resigned as Chairman and Lead Presenter of GB News”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

It’s official: I have resigned as Chairman and Lead Presenter of GB News.

— Andrew Neil (@afneil) September 13, 2021

